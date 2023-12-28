Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Is -1.82% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.23?

In last trading session, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw 2.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.43 trading at -$0.04 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.08B. That closing price of COTY’s stock is at a discount of -8.29% from its 52-week high price of $13.46 and is indicating a premium of 33.23% from its 52-week low price of $8.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coty Inc (COTY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Coty Inc. in the current quarter.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.32%, in the last five days COTY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/20/23 when the stock touched $12.43 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Coty Inc’s shares saw a change of 45.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) showed a performance of 10.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.3 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.55% for stock’s current value.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coty Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.42% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.30%.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.04% institutions for Coty Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at COTY for having 44.77 million shares of worth $550.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $430.6 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.2 million shares of worth $122.89 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $130.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.