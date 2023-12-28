Buy, Sell Or Hold Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) At $4.65?

In last trading session, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.65 trading at $1.38 or 42.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.81M. That closing price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -1964.52% from its 52-week high price of $96.00 and is indicating a premium of 37.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32360.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.6 in the current quarter.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 42.04%, in the last five days BBLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $4.65 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. Bone Biologics Corp’s shares saw a change of -90.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.91% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of 23.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6450.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bone Biologics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.26% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.00% in the current quarter and calculating 86.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.78% during past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.82% institutions for Bone Biologics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at BBLG for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71500.0.