BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) Has Already Recovered 48.39%, But Another -122.58% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.02 or 6.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.25M. That closing price of PHGE’s stock is at a discount of -122.58% from its 52-week high price of $0.69 and is indicating a premium of 48.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99860.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 129.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiomX Inc (PHGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.09%, in the last five days PHGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 18.34% to its value on the day. BiomX Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.77% in past 5-day. BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) showed a performance of -41.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98300.0 shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

BiomX Inc (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BiomX Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.47% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.21% institutions for BiomX Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PHGE for having 4.55 million shares of worth $1.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.77 million.