Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) Is Up 3.97% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at $0.01 or 0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.79B. That closing price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -1.19% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 30.07% from its 52-week low price of $2.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.84. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 42.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of 3.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.85 million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.08% for stock’s current value.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Santander S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.05% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.33% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.97%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.19% institutions for Banco Santander S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 146.98 million shares of worth $615.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 22.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.21 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 89.29 million shares of worth $374.11 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $213.02 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.