Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) Drops -0.83 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.49 trading at -$0.29 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.70B. That closing price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -8.96% from its 52-week high price of $37.58 and is indicating a premium of 24.27% from its 52-week low price of $26.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baker Hughes Co (BKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $34.49 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Co’s shares saw a change of 16.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) showed a performance of 1.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.9 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.48% for stock’s current value.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baker Hughes Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.40% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.30% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.92 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $5.91 billion and $5.72 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.20% while estimating it to be 14.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.47% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.70%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.29% institutions for Baker Hughes Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 122.88 million shares of worth $3.88 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 94.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.0 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 36.36 million shares of worth $1.28 billion or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $998.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.81% of company’s stock.