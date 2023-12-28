Analysts Say That Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) Is Likely To Make It To $85.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) saw 4.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.27 trading at $0.32 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.78B. That closing price of SCHW’s stock is at a discount of -25.06% from its 52-week high price of $86.63 and is indicating a premium of 35.04% from its 52-week low price of $45.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Charles Schwab Corporation (The in the current quarter.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days SCHW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/20/23 when the stock touched $69.27 price level, adding 2.44% to its value on the day. Charles Schwab Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) showed a performance of 23.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.41 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.93% for stock’s current value.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Charles Schwab Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.49% while that of industry is -1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.81% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.48%.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 16 and January 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.03% institutions for Charles Schwab Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank is the top institutional holder at SCHW for having 225.99 million shares of worth $12.81 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 122.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.96 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 52.64 million shares of worth $2.98 billion or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.