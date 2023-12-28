American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Currently -0.84% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 3.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.31 trading at $0.12 or 0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.21B. That closing price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -0.84% from its 52-week high price of $21.49 and is indicating a premium of 53.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.57%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the stock touched $21.31 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.01% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of 23.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.49 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.64 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.0% for stock’s current value.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 84.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.18% while that of industry is -9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.20% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.62 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.85% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.36% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.42%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.13% institutions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AEO for having 28.69 million shares of worth $611.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 26.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $570.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.53 million shares of worth $267.11 million or 6.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.09 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $236.26 million in the company or a holder of 5.61% of company’s stock.