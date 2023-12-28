Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) Jumps 41.62%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.14 or 41.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.07M. That closing price of KERN’s stock is at a discount of -369.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 65.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akerna Corp (KERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 41.62%, in the last five days KERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. Akerna Corp’s shares saw a change of -29.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.06% in past 5-day. Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) showed a performance of 67.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76630.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Akerna Corp (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akerna Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.76% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -54.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.81 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -219.41% during past 5 years.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.38% institutions for Akerna Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KERN for having 51178.0 shares of worth $30967.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., which was holding about 48877.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29575.0.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13320.0 shares of worth $7192.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 605.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $215.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.