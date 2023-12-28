After A -70.86% Fall This Year Is Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at $0.6 or 25.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.49M. That closing price of BTM’s stock is at a discount of -281.85% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 31.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.86%, in the last five days BTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/27/23 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 7.59% to its value on the day. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.38% in past 5-day. Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) showed a performance of 28.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170.78 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.83% institutions for Bitcoin Depot Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BTM for having 0.94 million shares of worth $2.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaolin Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.34 million.

On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.