YPF ADR (YPF) Estimation And Forecast

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.87B, closed the last trade at $17.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The YPF stock price is -7.73% off its 52-week high price of $18.82 and 51.35% above the 52-week low of $8.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the YPF stock price touched $17.47 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, YPF ADR shares have moved 90.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) have changed 3.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.11%, compared to -16.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.44 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.64 billion and $4.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.40% for the current quarter and 1.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.64% over the past 5 years.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.99% with a share float percentage of 49.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF ADR having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $148.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Helikon Investments Ltd held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.89 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $4.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $5.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.