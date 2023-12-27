Will Current Price Volatility Hamper NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Future Potential?

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 24.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1217.19B, closed the last trade at $492.79 per share which meant it gained $4.49 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The NVDA stock price is -2.58% off its 52-week high price of $505.48 and 71.83% above the 52-week low of $138.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 52 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.49.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NVDA stock price touched $492.79 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, NVIDIA Corp shares have moved 237.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) have changed 3.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $668.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $535.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.57% from current levels.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NVIDIA Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 267.96%, compared to -11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 410.20% and 380.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.40%.

32 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.05 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 231.30% for the current quarter and 223.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.65% over the past 5 years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 0.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.57% with a share float percentage of 71.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NVIDIA Corp having a total of 4,801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 203.68 million shares worth more than $100.37 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 179.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.56 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 73.06 million shares of worth $36.01 billion while later fund manager owns 59.36 million shares of worth $29.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.