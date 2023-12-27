Why Should You Consider Adding Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) To Your Portfolio?

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.06M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 15.17% during that session. The KIQ stock price is -158.82% off its 52-week high price of $0.44 and 29.41% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.15K shares.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Sporting 15.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the KIQ stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares have moved -44.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) have changed -3.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 50910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $2.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1252.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1252.94% from current levels.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.70% over the past 5 years.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.98% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kelso Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. with over 3.39 million shares worth more than $0.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.