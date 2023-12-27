Why Should We Buy Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Stock?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has a beta value of -1.10 and has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.17M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 6.79% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -1902.12% off its 52-week high price of $47.25 and 12.71% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Treasury Yield 30 Years.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Sporting 6.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the VTYX stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have moved -92.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed -3.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.04%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.