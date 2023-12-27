Why Should Nuburu Inc (BURU) Be In Your Portfolio?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 12.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.14M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 28.73% during that session. The BURU stock price is -8135.29% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.44K shares.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Sporting 28.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BURU stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Nuburu Inc shares have moved -97.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have changed -10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 92410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 7.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuburu Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Periscope Capital Inc. held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90654.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $90654.0 while later fund manager owns 60499.0 shares of worth $42500.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.