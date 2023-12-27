Why Invest In NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Stock?

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 130.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.65B, closed the last trade at $9.33 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 10.81% during that session. The NIO stock price is -73.42% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 24.97% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 10.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NIO stock price touched $9.33 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc ADR shares have moved -4.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have changed 26.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 146.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.21 while the price target rests at a high of $146.31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1468.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -277.38% from current levels.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.46%, compared to 2.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.07% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.78% with a share float percentage of 32.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc ADR having a total of 708 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 119.46 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 66.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $647.24 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million while later fund manager owns 16.55 million shares of worth $253.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.