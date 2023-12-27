Why Do You Need To Add Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) To Your Portfolio?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62B, closed the last trade at $33.10 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The SGML stock price is -30.45% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and 35.95% above the 52-week low of $21.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SGML stock price touched $33.10 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved 17.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed 12.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.31.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 322.68%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.17% over the past 5 years.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.07% with a share float percentage of 76.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nucleo Capital Ltda. with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $101.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nucleo Capital Ltda. held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.15 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $23.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $18.56 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.