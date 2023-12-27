Why Do You Need To Add Opthea Limited ADR (OPT) To Your Portfolio?

Opthea Limited ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 10.32% during that session. The OPT stock price is -119.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.09 and 42.45% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opthea Limited ADR (OPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opthea Limited ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) trade information

Sporting 10.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OPT stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, Opthea Limited ADR shares have moved -48.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opthea Limited ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) have changed 25.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 89810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 18.18.

Opthea Limited ADR (OPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opthea Limited ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.04%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.64% over the past 5 years.

OPT Dividends

Opthea Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opthea Limited ADR (NASDAQ:OPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.63% with a share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opthea Limited ADR having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Regal Partners Ltd. with over 2.91 million shares worth more than $8.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Regal Partners Ltd. held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $1.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.96 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.