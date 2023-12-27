Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN)?

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $369.90M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it -0.64% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -145.05% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Sporting -0.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AMRN stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corp ADR shares have moved -25.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 15.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.89% from current levels.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corp ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.67%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.30% for the current quarter and -27.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.03% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.90%.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.57% with a share float percentage of 28.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corp ADR having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kynam Capital Management, LP with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $14.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kynam Capital Management, LP held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.42 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.