Why Buy Stock In Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS)?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.15M, closed the last trade at $5.98 per share which meant it gained $2.19 on the day or 57.97% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -289.63% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and 49.83% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36K shares.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Sporting 57.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BAOS stock price touched $5.98 or saw a rise of 11.93%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd shares have moved 15.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed 51.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.57% over the past 6 months.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 164.0 shares worth more than $944.0. As of May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.01% of shares outstanding.