Why Acquire Shares Of Sea Ltd ADR (SE)?

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 4.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.33B, closed the last trade at $39.15 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The SE stock price is -126.92% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 10.93% above the 52-week low of $34.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.91. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SE stock price touched $39.15 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved -24.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 7.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $145.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.26% from current levels.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 235.66%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -155.60% and -413.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.48 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.45 billion and $3.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.80% for the current quarter and 8.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.60% over the past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.51% with a share float percentage of 59.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Ltd ADR having a total of 846 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baillie Gifford and Company and FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 26.14 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 21.69 million shares of worth $849.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.