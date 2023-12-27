When Will Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Be Worth Investing In?

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19B, closed the last trade at $17.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The LMND stock price is -45.77% off its 52-week high price of $24.81 and 39.66% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade Inc (LMND) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the LMND stock price touched $17.02 or saw a rise of 8.94%. Year-to-date, Lemonade Inc shares have moved 24.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) have changed 0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lemonade Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.00%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.10% and 17.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $88.4 million and $95.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.60% for the current quarter and 25.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 21.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.50%.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.36% with a share float percentage of 53.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade Inc having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $201.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 17.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.2 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $39.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.06 million shares of worth $34.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.