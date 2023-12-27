When Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) Will Be A Good Investment?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 8.71% during that session. The KTTA stock price is -102.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.87 and 39.53% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Kintara Therapeutics, Inc..

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Sporting 8.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the KTTA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp shares have moved -32.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) have changed 39.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 30800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.87% over the past 6 months.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.23% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pasithea Therapeutics Corp having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $59293.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 98248.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48141.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $59293.0 while later fund manager owns 83060.0 shares of worth $29071.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.