When Is Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Going To Be Good Investment?

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $28.82 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -63.84% off its 52-week high price of $47.22 and 52.74% above the 52-week low of $13.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.64. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the VSCO stock price touched $28.82 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co shares have moved -19.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) have changed 35.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Victoria’s Secret & Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.78%, compared to -18.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.16% over the past 5 years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.67% with a share float percentage of 111.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.26 million shares worth more than $178.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.96 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 5.21 million shares of worth $86.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $43.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.