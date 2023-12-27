When Is Cybin Inc (CYBN) Going To Be Good Investment?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.16M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it -0.85% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -80.49% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 48.78% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cybin Inc (CYBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc shares have moved 36.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.79%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 42.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.39% over the past 5 years.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.82% with a share float percentage of 7.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 18.95 million shares worth more than $7.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 4.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.