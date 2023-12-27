When AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Will Be A Good Investment?

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77B, closed the recent trade at $10.10 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The AGNC stock price is -21.29% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 32.57% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.81 million shares.

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AGNC stock price touched $10.10 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp shares have moved -2.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) have changed 15.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AGNC Investment Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.97%, compared to -13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.60% and -21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -93.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $370.76 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $450.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $25 million and -$98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,383.00% for the current quarter and -559.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -16.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.81%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 14.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.78% with a share float percentage of 39.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp having a total of 542 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 57.1 million shares worth more than $578.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 32.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.79 million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 18.89 million shares of worth $191.34 million while later fund manager owns 15.38 million shares of worth $155.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.