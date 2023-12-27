What Is So Great About Liquidia Corp (LQDA)?

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of -0.00 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $794.81M, closed the last trade at $11.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -1.55% off its 52-week high price of $11.80 and 51.2% above the 52-week low of $5.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.57. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grad.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the LQDA stock price touched $11.62 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corp shares have moved 82.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 69.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -158.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.18% from current levels.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.24%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.28% over the past 5 years.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.