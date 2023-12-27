What Are The Chances Of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Being A Good Investment?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.62B, closed the recent trade at $20.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -12.29% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 41.95% above the 52-week low of $11.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.32. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NCLH stock price touched $20.26 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have moved 65.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have changed 40.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.31, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.50 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.37% from the levels at last check today.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.59%, compared to 28.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.50% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.20% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.36% with a share float percentage of 73.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.67 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 35.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.87 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 17.85 million shares of worth $388.57 million while later fund manager owns 13.17 million shares of worth $286.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.