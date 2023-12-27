Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.57B, closed the recent trade at $54.25 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The CELH stock price is -27.1% off its 52-week high price of $68.95 and 50.69% above the 52-week low of $26.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Clean Harbors, Inc.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 2.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CELH stock price touched $54.25 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc shares have moved 56.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 1.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $61.69 while the price target rests at a high of $83.33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.71% from the levels at last check today.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.23%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.13% over the past 5 years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.72% with a share float percentage of 104.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.53 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $609.37 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $475.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $264.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.