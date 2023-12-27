Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Lower

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 31.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.47B, closed the last trade at $17.68 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -23.59% off its 52-week high price of $21.85 and 66.97% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.21. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the PLTR stock price touched $17.68 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved 175.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed -7.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 121.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 316.67%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $602.55 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $615.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $508.62 million and $525.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 17.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.97% over the past 5 years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.01% with a share float percentage of 42.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc having a total of 1,181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 187.34 million shares worth more than $3.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 105.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 billion and represent 5.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 60.56 million shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 43.77 million shares of worth $773.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.