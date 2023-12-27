Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Lower

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.68B, closed the recent trade at $3.39 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The NOK stock price is -48.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 13.27% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NOK stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved -26.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed -4.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.35% from the levels at last check today.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corp ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.74%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.46 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.6 billion and $6.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.90% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -24.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 4.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.11% with a share float percentage of 6.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corp ADR having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 101.68 million shares worth more than $344.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 1.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, with the holding of over 42.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.06 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Global Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 78.05 million shares of worth $264.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $9.08 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.