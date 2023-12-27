Walt Disney Co (DIS): What Makes The Stock Good?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.09B, closed the recent trade at $90.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The DIS stock price is -31.02% off its 52-week high price of $118.18 and 12.72% above the 52-week low of $78.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Walt Disney Co (DIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DIS stock price touched $90.20 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Walt Disney Co shares have moved 3.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $103.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $63.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.16% from the levels at last check today.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walt Disney Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.49%, compared to -29.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.00% and 1.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.63 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.96%.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 0.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.16% with a share float percentage of 65.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walt Disney Co having a total of 3,683 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 148.89 million shares worth more than $13.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 121.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 56.98 million shares of worth $5.09 billion while later fund manager owns 43.51 million shares of worth $3.88 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.