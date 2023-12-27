Wall Street Was Disappointed By Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s 0.55% Stock Price Incline

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 7.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.11B, closed the last trade at $5.50 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -44.55% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 39.64% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.31. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SIRI stock price touched $5.50 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have moved -5.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed 11.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 176.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.99, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.36% from current levels.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.13%, compared to -16.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -0.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.27%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 1.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 79.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc having a total of 816 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 61.3 million shares worth more than $277.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 49.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.18 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 65.56 million shares of worth $288.46 million while later fund manager owns 25.51 million shares of worth $130.1 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.