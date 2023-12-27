Wall Street Was Disappointed By Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF)’s 0.36% Stock Price Incline

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.57B, closed the recent trade at $20.93 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The CLF stock price is -9.08% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 34.97% above the 52-week low of $13.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.09. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CLF stock price touched $20.93 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have moved 29.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have changed 24.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.45 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.29% from the levels at last check today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.93%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.60% and 445.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.17 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.04 billion and $5.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.50% for the current quarter and 7.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.26% over the past 5 years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.12% with a share float percentage of 68.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc having a total of 803 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50.34 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 15.9 million shares of worth $331.66 million while later fund manager owns 15.74 million shares of worth $328.42 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.