Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.55M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 30.61% during that session. The VAXX stock price is -333.98% off its 52-week high price of $4.47 and 33.01% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Sporting 30.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the VAXX stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 6.24%. Year-to-date, Vaxxinity Inc shares have moved -26.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) have changed -1.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.01.

Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxxinity Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.91%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.63% with a share float percentage of 50.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxxinity Inc having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $7.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.01 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $3.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $1.7 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.