Unity Software Inc. (U) Is Up 7.47%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 13.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.01B, closed the last trade at $42.14 per share which meant it gained $2.93 on the day or 7.47% during that session. The U stock price is -18.84% off its 52-week high price of $50.08 and 47.32% above the 52-week low of $22.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.38. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Sporting 7.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the U stock price touched $42.14 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc shares have moved 47.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) have changed 46.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Software Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 273.17%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4,100.00% and 37.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $563.26 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $553.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $450.97 million and $500.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.90% for the current quarter and 10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.59% over the past 5 years.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.45% with a share float percentage of 80.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc having a total of 733 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 34.98 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 27.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 7.99 million shares of worth $250.68 million while later fund manager owns 7.7 million shares of worth $334.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.