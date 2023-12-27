Twist Bioscience Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $38.61 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The TWST stock price is -2.49% off its 52-week high price of $39.57 and 70.32% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.78.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the TWST stock price touched $38.61 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corp shares have moved 62.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 57.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -38.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 14.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.79% from current levels.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 111.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.02%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.40% and 26.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.09% over the past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.52% with a share float percentage of 116.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corp having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.91 million shares worth more than $141.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.48 million and represent 11.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $76.77 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $70.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.06% of company’s outstanding stock.