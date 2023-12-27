Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Forecast To Gain 3.03% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02B, closed the last trade at $31.03 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 5.22% during that session. The TNDM stock price is -52.01% off its 52-week high price of $47.17 and 55.46% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.22. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Sporting 5.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the TNDM stock price touched $31.03 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares have moved -30.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have changed 62.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.21% from current levels.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -147.30%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $203.55 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $186.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $220.5 million and $170.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.70% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.16% over the past 5 years.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.25% with a share float percentage of 109.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.97 million shares worth more than $220.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.1 million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.95% shares in the company for having 4.53 million shares of worth $111.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.39 million shares of worth $91.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.