Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.35B, closed the last trade at $294.33 per share which meant it gained $4.61 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -21.29% off its 52-week high price of $357.00 and 76.55% above the 52-week low of $69.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.73. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.55.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SMCI stock price touched $294.33 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc shares have moved 258.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 3.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $365.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $500.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.64% from current levels.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.93%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.60% and 164.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 47.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.