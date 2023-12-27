Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.06B, closed the recent trade at $5.73 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.70% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -117.1% off its 52-week high price of $12.44 and 30.19% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting 2.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SBSW stock price touched $5.73 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have moved -46.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have changed 28.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.50%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.50%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 3.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.42% with a share float percentage of 11.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.21 million shares worth more than $26.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.63 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $27.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $9.72 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.