Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The LAC stock price is -84.78% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 13.43% above the 52-week low of $5.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.44. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the LAC stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have moved -33.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) have changed -5.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.45.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.72% over the past 5 years.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.72% with a share float percentage of 16.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 15.0 million shares worth more than $100.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, General Motors Holdings LLC held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, with the holding of over 4.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.05 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $13.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $8.68 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.