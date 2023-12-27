Shares Of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Gain 38.71% In A Month

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $48.05 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 3.67% during that session. The RYTM stock price is 0.89% off its 52-week high price of $47.62 and 67.74% above the 52-week low of $15.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.11K shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 3.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the RYTM stock price touched $48.05 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 65.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed 38.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.48% from current levels.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 170.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.07%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.30% and 27.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 238.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.35 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.79 million and $11.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 199.80% for the current quarter and 146.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 9.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.00%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.18% with a share float percentage of 116.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 8.27 million shares worth more than $397.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $322.05 million and represent 11.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.07% shares in the company for having 5.36 million shares of worth $257.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $122.56 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.