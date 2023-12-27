Shares Of Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Gain 9.83% In A Month

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.92B, closed the recent trade at $21.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The GPS stock price is -3.42% off its 52-week high price of $22.08 and 66.18% above the 52-week low of $7.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gap, Inc. (GPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.83. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the GPS stock price touched $21.35 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Gap, Inc. shares have moved 89.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed 9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.53% from the levels at last check today.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gap, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 150.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 387.50%, compared to -9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 129.30% and 900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.10%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.22 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 392.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.21%.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.59 at a share yield of 2.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.37% with a share float percentage of 116.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gap, Inc. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.34 million shares worth more than $794.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 26.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $573.09 million and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.25% shares in the company for having 26.88 million shares of worth $571.7 million while later fund manager owns 8.75 million shares of worth $186.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.