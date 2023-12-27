Shares Of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) increased By 27.81% In A Month

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.98B, closed the last trade at $43.80 per share which meant it gained $1.88 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The CAVA stock price is -32.65% off its 52-week high price of $58.10 and 33.68% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CAVA stock price touched $43.80 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Cava Group Inc shares have moved 0.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) have changed 27.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.79.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173.38 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $235.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.97% with a share float percentage of 69.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cava Group Inc having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 32.01 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 28.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 12.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.96 million and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $102.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $26.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.