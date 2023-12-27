Shares Of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) increased By 12.95% In A Month

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43B, closed the recent trade at $15.70 per share which meant it gained $2.19 on the day or 16.21% during that session. The BUR stock price is -12.74% off its 52-week high price of $17.70 and 61.21% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 623.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Sporting 16.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BUR stock price touched $15.70 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Burford Capital Limited shares have moved 92.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) have changed 12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Burford Capital Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,450.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.13% over the past 5 years.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 0.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.54% with a share float percentage of 69.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burford Capital Limited having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $125.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 8.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.56 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $38.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $37.43 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.