Shares Of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Gain 14.23% In A Month

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.38B, closed the last trade at $15.09 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The BE stock price is -75.94% off its 52-week high price of $26.55 and 36.98% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.96. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BE stock price touched $15.09 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corp shares have moved -21.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have changed 14.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.73% from current levels.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.73%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and 77.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.97 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $344.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.00% for the current quarter and 32.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.65% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.83% with a share float percentage of 90.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corp having a total of 470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 23.72 million shares worth more than $387.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 10.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.52 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.79% shares in the company for having 12.97 million shares of worth $177.91 million while later fund manager owns 5.82 million shares of worth $95.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.