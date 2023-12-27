Shares In Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) -93.76% Down, YTD

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.39M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant it -5.47% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -1466.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 544.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting -5.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the TBLT stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, Toughbuilt Industries Inc shares have moved -93.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed -16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toughbuilt Industries Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.07%, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.8 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.06% over the past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

Toughbuilt Industries Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.67% with a share float percentage of 12.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toughbuilt Industries Inc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $27539.0 while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $15231.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.