Shares In Immunovant Inc (IMVT) 148.96% Up, YTD

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.39B, closed the last trade at $44.19 per share which meant it gained $2.71 on the day or 6.53% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -1.15% off its 52-week high price of $44.70 and 68.21% above the 52-week low of $14.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunovant Inc (IMVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 6.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the IMVT stock price touched $44.19 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc shares have moved 148.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 32.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 135.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.87%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.20% and 2.20% for the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.29% with a share float percentage of 106.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.75 million shares worth more than $342.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.44 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 2.38 million shares of worth $105.27 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $102.37 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.