Savers Value Village Inc (SVV): What Makes The Stock Good?

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.76B, closed the last trade at $17.20 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 3.61% during that session. The SVV stock price is -56.28% off its 52-week high price of $26.88 and 40.93% above the 52-week low of $10.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 791.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.11. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $iShares Core S&P 500 ETF.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) trade information

Sporting 3.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SVV stock price touched $17.20 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Savers Value Village Inc shares have moved -24.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) have changed 22.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.24.

SVV Dividends

Savers Value Village Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.55% with a share float percentage of 102.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Savers Value Village Inc having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management LLC with over 134.66 million shares worth more than $3.19 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ares Management LLC held 83.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.5 million and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $33.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $20.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.