Sabre Corp (SABR) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The SABR stock price is -74.07% off its 52-week high price of $7.92 and 34.29% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corp (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SABR stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corp shares have moved -26.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.08% from current levels.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.63%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.20% and 122.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.77 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $787.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $631.18 million and $742.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.60% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.86% with a share float percentage of 90.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corp having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 51.15 million shares worth more than $163.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 36.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.62 million and represent 10.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 22.44 million shares of worth $100.75 million while later fund manager owns 10.31 million shares of worth $32.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.