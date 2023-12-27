RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.08% Stock Price Loss

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 4.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The RLX stock price is -58.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 26.46% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the RLX stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 12.09%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -17.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed -16.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -70.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.92% with a share float percentage of 52.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc ADR having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $106.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 50.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.7 million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 11.32 million shares of worth $19.81 million while later fund manager owns 11.14 million shares of worth $19.49 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.